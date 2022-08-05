Left Menu

Blinken: China military drills are 'significant escalation'

PTI | Phnompenh | Updated: 05-08-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 13:16 IST
Antony Blinken Image Credit: Flickr
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that China's military exercises aimed at Taiwan including missiles fired into Japan's exclusive economic zone represent a "significant escalation".

China's military drills were launched following a visit earlier this week by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan that infuriated Beijing.

"China has chosen to overreact and use Speaker Pelosi's visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait,'' Blinken said at a news conference in the Cambodian capital.

Blinken also said the US stands in "strong solidarity" with Japan following the "dangerous actions China has taken".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

