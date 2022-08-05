Left Menu

China says Japan's Taiwan stance justifies the 'wrongdoers'

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-08-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 13:36 IST
Represenative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

Japanese officials' recent statements on the current tensions in the Taiwan Strait were an attempt to justify the "wrongdoers", Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday during a regular briefing.

The harsh remarks from Beijing come after foreign ministers of G7 nations - including Japan - called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner, prompting China to cancel a planned meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Cambodia.

