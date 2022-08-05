China says Japan's Taiwan stance justifies the 'wrongdoers'

Japanese officials' recent statements on the current tensions in the Taiwan Strait were an attempt to justify the "wrongdoers", Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday during a regular briefing.

The harsh remarks from Beijing come after foreign ministers of G7 nations - including Japan - called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner, prompting China to cancel a planned meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Cambodia.

