Rally for ex-servicemen, war widows to be held on Aug 13

As part of 75th Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebration , a rally for ex-servicemen/war widows and their next of kin (NOK) will be held at Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington near here on August 13.

The grievances of ex-servicemen, war widows and NOK will be addressed through respective records offices at the rally. Smilarly, a medical camp with specialities is also being organised at the venue, an official release said on Friday. The Brass band, Kalaripayattu and local dances of Nilgiris district will be showcased on the occasion, it said. The MRC would conduct the rally under the agies of Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area, the release said.

