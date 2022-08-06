Left Menu

Indiana lawmakers approve first state abortion ban since Roe overturned

Updated: 06-08-2022 07:39 IST
The Republican-controlled Indiana Senate gave final legislative approval on Friday to a bill that would ban most abortions, six weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court decision erased a woman's constitutional right to terminate her own pregnancy.

The bill, adopted on a 28-19 vote hours after clearing the state's House of Representatives, would make Indiana the first U.S. state to impose such a ban since the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case legalizing abortion nationwide was overturned on June 24.

A decision on whether to sign the measure into law is now up to Republican Governor Eric Holcomb.

