Iran urges 'realistic' U.S. response to revive nuclear deal
Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 17:00 IST
Iran's foreign minister called on Saturday for a "realistic response" from the United States to Iranian proposals at indirect talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, state media reported.
"Hossein Amirabdollahian... stressed the need for a realistic U.S. response to Iran's constructive proposals on various issues to make the deal work," state media reported, without providing details on the proposals.
