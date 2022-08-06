Left Menu

BSF seizes two Pakistani fishing boats in Gujarat's Kutch

A day earlier, a Pakistani fisherman was apprehended along with five boats from the same area.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-08-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 18:48 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized two Pakistani fishing boats from a creek area close to the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district.

With this, the BSF has seized nine boats and apprehended a Pakistani fisherman in the last three days, an official release said.

On Saturday morning, BSF's Bhuj patrol team party observed the movement of some Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen in the general area of the Harami Nalla creek, it said, adding that nothing suspicious was found on these boats.

''The patrol party immediately rushed to the spot and seized two Pakistani fishing boats (engine fitted). On seeing a BSF patrol party approaching them, Pakistani fishermen abandoned the boats and fled towards Pakistan close to the International border,'' the BSF said. The BSF found 20-25 kg of fish, two fishing nets, an ice box, and other items on the boats. A day earlier, a Pakistani fisherman was apprehended along with five boats from the same area. Earlier, two more Pakistani fishing boats were found abandoned in the creek area on Thursday.

The BSF had last month apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized ten boats from the creek area.

While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek due to security reasons, those from Pakistan enter the Indian waters in search of a better catch many times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

