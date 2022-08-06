Probe of Rs 352 crore heroin seizure at Panvel transferred to Maha ATS

The investigation of a seizure of heroin worth Rs 352 crore from Panvel near here has been transferred to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), an official said on Saturday. Police in neighbouring Navi Mumbai had last month seized the narcotic consignment from a container yard in Panvel in coordination of Punjab police. Navi Mumbai crime branch also arrested two persons in the case, one from Punjab and another from Gandhidham in Gujarat. Considering the scope of the probe, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth ordered transfer of the case to the ATS on Friday, the police official said.

