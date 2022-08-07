UP: Woman, son killed as roof of house collapses following lightning strike

Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-08-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 14:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman and her son were killed after the roof of their house collapsed following a lightning strike here, police said on Sunday. Angoori Devi (55) and her son Munna (30) were killed in the incident that occurred on Saturday night at Tulhedi village here, they said. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Kumar said a team of the revenue department has been sent to assess the damage done by lightning. Action to provide financial assistance to the family of those killed in this natural calamity will be initiated, he said.

