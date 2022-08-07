Iran says success of Vienna nuclear talks depends on Washington's flexibility

Iran seeks revival of a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the Iranian foreign minister said on Sunday, adding that success of indirect talks between Tehran and the United States depended on Washington's flexibility, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

Hossein Amirabdollahian also called on the U.N. nuclear watchdog to technically resolve the remaining issues regarding Iran's nuclear activities and "distance itself from non-constructive political issues".

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States to save the 2015 pact resumed in Vienna on Thursday. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

