I-Day preparation: Delhi Police assesses alertness of personnel, plants 4 'dummy IEDs'

To assess the preparation and alertness of the force ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police planned a mock exercise in the central district on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 23:26 IST
Delhi Police security dril (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
To assess the preparation and alertness of the force ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police planned a mock exercise in the central district on Sunday. Delhi Police said it implemented Red Alert scheme across central district for three hours in the evening and intensive checking, picketing and patrolling was started concentrating more on high footfall and congested areas.

According to Delhi Police's plan, four tiffin boxes as dummies at locations like Jama Masjid, Gaffar Market (Karol bagh), New Delhi Railway Station and Paharganj were planted. "We issued a red alert regarding the same. All four dummies were detected by the police staff showing the alertness of the staff," said Delhi Police.

It further said another mock drill was conducted at Jama Masjid where a situation of a mock bomb blast was created and the alertness of the staff was assessed. The drill was conducted across the central district and the staff was at its peak of alertness, said Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

