Gaza truce to go into effect at 20:30 GMT, Islamic Jihad says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-08-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 00:46 IST
- Country:
- Israel
A truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza will go into effect at 11.30 p.m. (2030 GMT) on Sunday, helped by Egyptian mediators, the militant group said.
"We appreciate the Egyptian efforts that had been exerted to end the Israeli aggression against our people," Islamic Jihad spokesman Tareq Selmi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinian Islamic Jihad
- Gaza
- Israel
- Egyptian
- Islamic Jihad
- Israeli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli forces kill two gunmen in W.Bank clash, strike boat off Gaza
Iran says it arrests members of 'Israeli spy network'
Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank gun battle: Palestine
World News Roundup: Israeli forces kill two gunmen in W.Bank clash, strike boat off Gaza; Pope, starting Canada trip, says he has 'great desire' to visit Kiev and more
Clear and present danger: Jellyfish swarm Israel's coast