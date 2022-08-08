Left Menu

Delhi Police chief asks officials not to put up his picture on walls of police stations

Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has directed the force to not put up his photographs on the walls of police stations or offices of other units, officials said on Monday. However, Arora was not keen on his pictures being put up at police stations or any units associated with the force, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:23 IST
Delhi Police chief asks officials not to put up his picture on walls of police stations
  • Country:
  • India

Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has directed the force to not put up his photographs on the walls of police stations or offices of other units, officials said on Monday. Generally, it has been a tradition to display pictures of the Commissioner of Police at various police stations and units besides the photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, President of India among others. However, Arora was not keen on his pictures being put up at police stations or any units associated with the force, a senior police officer said. ''So an instruction was given to all the DCPs that Delhi Police Commissioner does not want his photographs to be put up in offices or police stations at all,'' the officer said. The 57-year-old officer took charge as Delhi Police Commissioner on August 1 following the retirement of Rakesh Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer.

During his last two months before retirement, Asthana had also instructed the force to not display his photographs at police stations or units of the Delhi Police.

Arora's appointment as the Delhi Police chief came after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved his inter-cadre deputation from the Tamil Nadu cadre to the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

In his first video message to colleagues, conveyed through the Delhi Police's Twitter handle, Arora had said he was honoured to work with experienced officers and policemen, and appreciated their activism and dedication in maintaining a sense of security among the public.

He had stressed on the importance of the Delhi Police's role in providing security and maintaining law and order as the force carries the responsibility of the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022