Left Menu

Victoria Memorial employee arrested for embezzling ticket sales money

An employee of the iconic Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata was arrested for allegedly embezzling lakhs of rupees collected from ticket sales, police said on Monday.The man, 55, was arrested from the Regent Park area on Sunday for not depositing the full amount of money collected from the sales of tickets and annual passes over the last three years, they said.He was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the monuments curator Jayanta Sengupta in July.Around Rs 13 lakh collected from the sales of tickets have been embezzled.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:06 IST
Victoria Memorial employee arrested for embezzling ticket sales money
  • Country:
  • India

An employee of the iconic Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata was arrested for allegedly embezzling lakhs of rupees collected from ticket sales, police said on Monday.

The man, 55, was arrested from the Regent Park area on Sunday for not depositing the full amount of money collected from the sales of tickets and annual passes over the last three years, they said.

He was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the monument's curator Jayanta Sengupta in July.

''Around Rs 13 lakh collected from the sales of tickets have been embezzled. The amount may go up. We are investigating the matter,'' a police officer said.

Another employee is also under the scanner of the investigators, he added.

Built in 1921 in the memory of Queen Victoria, the white marble structure is eponymous with Kolkata. The monument is under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture, and is governed by a board of trustees with the governor of West Bengal as the chairperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022