Victoria Memorial employee arrested for embezzling ticket sales money

An employee of the iconic Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata was arrested for allegedly embezzling lakhs of rupees collected from ticket sales, police said on Monday.

The man, 55, was arrested from the Regent Park area on Sunday for not depositing the full amount of money collected from the sales of tickets and annual passes over the last three years, they said.

He was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the monument's curator Jayanta Sengupta in July.

''Around Rs 13 lakh collected from the sales of tickets have been embezzled. The amount may go up. We are investigating the matter,'' a police officer said.

Another employee is also under the scanner of the investigators, he added.

Built in 1921 in the memory of Queen Victoria, the white marble structure is eponymous with Kolkata. The monument is under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture, and is governed by a board of trustees with the governor of West Bengal as the chairperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)