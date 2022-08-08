Former MP, seven others awarded life imprisonment in murder case

A local court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to seven people, including ex-Machchlishahr MP Umakant Yadav, in a 27-year-old case related to a GRP constable's murder and an attempt to kill three others. The court had on Saturday convicted seven people, including the former MP, in this case.

On Monday, Jaunpur's Additional District Sessions Judge Sharad Chandra Tripathi gave the quantum of punishment after hearing both the sides, district government counsel Anil Singh said. In February 1995, UmaKant Yadav along with his supporters was accused of opening fire indiscriminately at the Shahganj Government Railway Police (GRP) lockup of Jaunpur to free his driver Rajkumar Yadav.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Constable Ajay Singh was killed while his colleague Lallan Singh, railway employee Nirmal Watson and a passenger Bharat Lal were seriously injured in the firing. The court convicted the former MP Umakant Yadav, and six others-- Bacchu Lal Yadav, Rajkumar, Dharmaraj, Subedar, Mahendra Prasad Verma and Sabhajit Pal. They were given life imprisonment under section 302, 10 years imprisonment under section 307, five years under section 337, two years under section 148 and one year under section 427 of the Indian Penal Code, the counsel said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh in the murder case and Rs 20,000 in other case on all the seven accused.

The government counsel said a total of 19 witnesses were examined on behalf of the prosecution represented by District Government Advocate (Criminal) Anil Singh and Assistant Prosecutor Lal Bahadur Pal, while SPO CB-CID Varanasi Division Mrityunjay Singh made strong submissions. The FIR in the case was registered by constable Raghunath Singh, posted in Shahganj GRP.

Police later filed a charge sheet in which seven people, including the former MP, were made accused.

The proceedings of the case were initially held at a court meant to try legislators but later moved to the Civil Court, Jaunpur on the directions of the High Court. The trial was also being monitored by the CB-CID, which had investigated the case.

