Major Drug Bust: 716 Grams of MDMA Seized in Joint Operation
Police in Kozhikode arrested Arjun V Nath for trafficking MDMA, seizing 716 grams from him. Nath is suspected to be part of a larger drug network. The contraband was initially found during a lodge search, with additional quantities discovered at an associate's apartment. Investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:53 IST
In a carefully coordinated raid, police on Sunday apprehended Arjun V Nath, suspected of trafficking MDMA, with a substantial seizure of 716 grams of the drug.
The operation, conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) along with local police, took place at a lodge on Mattummel Road where Nath was reportedly planning to sell the illicit substance.
Authorities suspect Nath is a significant player in a drug network sourcing from Delhi. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more associates in the syndicate.
