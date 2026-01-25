Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: 716 Grams of MDMA Seized in Joint Operation

Police in Kozhikode arrested Arjun V Nath for trafficking MDMA, seizing 716 grams from him. Nath is suspected to be part of a larger drug network. The contraband was initially found during a lodge search, with additional quantities discovered at an associate's apartment. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:53 IST
Major Drug Bust: 716 Grams of MDMA Seized in Joint Operation
  • Country:
  • India

In a carefully coordinated raid, police on Sunday apprehended Arjun V Nath, suspected of trafficking MDMA, with a substantial seizure of 716 grams of the drug.

The operation, conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) along with local police, took place at a lodge on Mattummel Road where Nath was reportedly planning to sell the illicit substance.

Authorities suspect Nath is a significant player in a drug network sourcing from Delhi. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more associates in the syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026