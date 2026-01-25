Major Drug Bust: 716 Grams of MDMA Seized in Joint Operation

In a carefully coordinated raid, police on Sunday apprehended Arjun V Nath, suspected of trafficking MDMA, with a substantial seizure of 716 grams of the drug.

The operation, conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) along with local police, took place at a lodge on Mattummel Road where Nath was reportedly planning to sell the illicit substance.

Authorities suspect Nath is a significant player in a drug network sourcing from Delhi. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more associates in the syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)