Young Phenom Learner Tien Blazes Through to Australian Open Quarters

Learner Tien, a rising star in tennis, made history as the youngest man in over a decade to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals. This formidable achievement was marked by his straight-sets victory over Daniil Medvedev.

Tien's win against the former U.S. Open champion came a year after his notable five-set second-round upset at the same tournament. Now advancing beyond his previous fourth-round finish, Tien follows in the footsteps of Nick Kyrgios, achieving this feat at the distinguished venue since 2015 and as the youngest American since Andy Roddick in 2002.

The ambitious 20-year-old is set to face Alexander Zverev, last year's runner-up, in an anticipated quarterfinal match. Despite facing a brief medical pause, Tien maintained his composure and captured the hearts of local spectators. The upcoming match presents a tough challenge, yet Tien remains optimistic and eager to prove his talent once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)