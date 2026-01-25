Daring Escape: Juveniles Break Free from Government Observation Home

In a daring escape that has raised serious safety concerns, two juveniles broke out of a government-run observation home by dismantling a window grille and leaping from the roof, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Authorities swiftly apprehended one of the escapees at Etawah railway station, while an intensive search operation is underway for the second minor, who is still on the run. The incident occurred late Friday night at the Government Child Observation Home located in the Civil Lines area.

District Magistrate Subhrant Kumar Shukla has ordered a thorough investigation, assuring that strict disciplinary actions will be taken against any staff members found negligent in their duties. The escape has highlighted potential security flaws at the facility, prompting immediate review and reinforcement of safety measures.

