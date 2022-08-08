Left Menu

Karnataka Guv Thaawarchand Gehlot honours 35 gallantry awardees

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:35 IST
Karnataka Guv Thaawarchand Gehlot honours 35 gallantry awardees
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday felicitated 35 gallantry awardees of Bangalore Military Station during a solemn ceremony at Raj Bhavan as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations of the 75th Independence Day. Besides the gallantry awardees, the Governor also felicitated nine civilians who had made significant contributions in accomplishment of various projects undertaken under the aegis of Headquarter Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area for the betterment of serving and ex-servicemen at various locations within the Bengaluru Military Station, a release issued by the Raj Bhavan said. ''The Governor in his address to the distinguished guests, highlighted the indomitable courage, unassailable resolve, selfless sacrifice, and distinguished service of the armed forces to the nation,” the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

