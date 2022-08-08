Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on August 8 (Monday) * SC granted interim protection from arrest to Navika Kumar in connection with FIRs lodged against her over controversial remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate moderated by the news anchor.

* SC said that prayer made in a plea seeking guidelines for identification of minorities at the district level is ''contrary'' to the law as the religious and linguistic minority status have to be considered state-wise.

* SC granted interim bail to Anil Kumar Sharma, ex-CMD of Amrapali Group of Companies, on medical grounds after he complained of post-surgery complications * SC advised the Patna High Court to ''drop'' disciplinary proceedings against a Bihar judicial officer, who has challenged his suspension by the high court. * SC refused to interfere with an order of the Armed Force Tribunal (AFT) granting a pension to an Army jawan, who was discharged from service due to his alcohol dependency.

