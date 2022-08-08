Left Menu

As many as 80,000 Russians killed or wounded in Ukraine - Pentagon official

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 23:02 IST
Russia has suffered between 70,000 and 80,000 casualties, either killed or wounded, since its invasion of Ukraine began, the Pentagon's Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl, said on Monday.

