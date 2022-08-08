As many as 80,000 Russians killed or wounded in Ukraine - Pentagon official
Russia has suffered between 70,000 and 80,000 casualties, either killed or wounded, since its invasion of Ukraine began, the Pentagon's Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl, said on Monday.
