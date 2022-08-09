Maha: Woman cop held for demanding bribe from robbery case accused

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a woman police naik from Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly demanding bribe from a person accused in a robbery case, the ACB said on Tuesday.

Kunjan Dharmesh Jadhav (32), who was attached to Mangaon police station in Raigad, allegedly demanded Rs one lakh from the person to help him out of the case.

She later agreed to accept a sum of Rs 90,000 from him, ACB Raigad's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sushma Sonawane said. The robbery case accused complained to the ACB which conducted a probe and arrested Jadhav on Monday, the official said.

