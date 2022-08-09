Russia says it destroyed HIMARS ammunition depot in Ukraine
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday that Russian forces had destroyed an ammunition depot near the central Ukrainian city of Uman storing U.S.-made HIMARS missiles and M777 howitzers.
Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports. In its daily briefing, the ministry said it had destroyed more than 300 rockets in the strike.
Kyiv has hailed the arrival of the advanced, long-range HIMARS from the United States as a possible game-changer, while Moscow has accused the West of "dragging out" the conflict by arming Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
