Left Menu

First batch of Indian students stuck back home will arrive 'very soon': China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:14 IST
First batch of Indian students stuck back home will arrive 'very soon': China
Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Tuesday said it has started the process for the return of Indian students stuck back home due to the COVID-19 visa restrictions here and the first batch may arrive soon, raising hopes for the thousands of students waiting to re-join their colleges in this country.

"We are working intensively for the return of foreign students to China and this process for Indian student's return has begun,'' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told media briefing here when asked about social media posts by some Chinese diplomats about opening of a new visa policy for all the foreign students soon.

"We believe we will see the return of the first batch of Indian students very soon and we will continue to pursue it with relevant work while ensuring the safety against COVID," Wang said.

Asked at what stage is the process of the list provided by the Indian Embassy here about the Indian students wanting to return, he said the relevant information will be released soon. China is currently processing the list of hundreds of Indian students wanting to return to the country to re-join their colleges.

Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are reportedly stuck back home due to COVID visa restrictions.

India has submitted a list of several hundred students after China sought the names of those wanting to return immediately to pursue their studies.

Some students from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Russia and several other countries arrived on chartered flights in the recent weeks.

China is also permitting flights from different countries but yet to work out opening of flights between the two countries. The flights between India and China which were halted at the height of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago remain suspended.

Officials say the two countries are in talks to restore limited flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022