Dhami holds 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally, says India emerging as strong nation under PM Modi

The entire country remembers those who sacrificed their lives for the countrys independence on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Dhami said addressing the rally.The next 25 years are going to be the golden years of Indias glorious resurgence, he said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 18:03 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in a ''Har Ghar Tiranga'' public awareness rally here. The central government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (Tricolour in every Home) campaign under which people are being encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their houses to mark 75 years of India's independence.

Accompanied by local MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, Dhami held the rally at IT Park Chowk in the Raipur assembly constituency area. ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has become a people's movement and we are fortunate to witness it.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a strong and glorious nation. The entire country remembers those who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence on the occasion of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav','' Dhami said addressing the rally.

The next 25 years are going to be the golden years of India's ''glorious resurgence'', he said. He said everyone should work towards the goal of making Uttarakhand a leading state by 2025 when it celebrates 25 years of its existence.

He said there is no dearth of talent in the state and it can achieve the goal. Dhami also cited the example of Lakshya Sen from Almora who won a badminton gold in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, enhancing the prestige of both India and Uttarakhand.

