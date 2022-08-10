Left Menu

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russian shelling kills 11 in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-08-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 11:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Russian shelling killed 11 people in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday.

Reznychenko initially put the casualties at 21, with 11 killed in the district of Nikopol and 10 in the town of Marganets, but said in a subsequent message on the Telegram messaging app that 11 was the total number, without clarifying which initial details were incorrect.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

