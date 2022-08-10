CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russian shelling kills 11 in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian shelling killed 11 people in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday.

Reznychenko initially put the casualties at 21, with 11 killed in the district of Nikopol and 10 in the town of Marganets, but said in a subsequent message on the Telegram messaging app that 11 was the total number, without clarifying which initial details were incorrect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)