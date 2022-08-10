Left Menu

China foreign ministry: Military drills in 'waters off its own territory' open, transparent

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:19 IST
China foreign ministry: Military drills in 'waters off its own territory' open, transparent
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that Taiwan is part of China, and China is conducting normal military exercises "in waters off its own territory" in an open, transparent and professional way.

The relevant departments have also issued announcements in a timely manner, and this is in line with both domestic and international law, said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the ministry, at a regular media briefing. Wang was asked whether or not China's continuation of its military drills abides by international law, and if a new warning for civilian ships and aircraft will be issued.

China's military announced fresh drills on Monday around Taiwan, a self-governed island which Beijing claims as its own, following days of exercises to protest against last week's visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022