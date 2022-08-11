Ukraine's armed forces will respond to Russian shelling of town -Zelenskiy

Ukraine's armed forces will respond to the Russian shelling of the town of Marhanets, which killed 13 people and wounded 10 on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.

Zelenskiy also said Ukraine needed to consider how to inflict as much damage as possible on Russian forces and thereby shorten the war.

