Eastern Chinese export hub Yiwu imposes 3-day lockdown

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-08-2022 05:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 05:47 IST
The eastern Chinese export hub Yiwu in Zhejiang province imposed a three day lockdown starting on Thursday to contain a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the city government said on Thursday.

Yiwu is a major manufacturing export hub in eastern China and home to 1.9 million people.

