Eastern Chinese export hub Yiwu imposes 3-day lockdown
The eastern Chinese export hub Yiwu in Zhejiang province imposed a three day lockdown starting on Thursday to contain a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the city government said on Thursday.
Yiwu is a major manufacturing export hub in eastern China and home to 1.9 million people.
