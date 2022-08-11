Taiwan rejects China's 'one country, two systems' plan for the island
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 11-08-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 09:34 IST
Taiwan rejects the "one country, two systems" model proposed by Beijing in a white paper published this week, the self-ruled island's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital.
China was using U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei as an "excuse to create a new normality to intimidate Taiwan's people," Ou added.
