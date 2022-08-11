Moscow condemns Latvia's designation of Russia as state sponsor of terrorism
Russia on Thursday condemned a move by Latvia's parliament to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.
Writing on Telegram, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the decision "xenophobic".
