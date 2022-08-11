Left Menu

Two youth meet watery grave in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-08-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 17:29 IST
Two youth meet watery grave in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths drowned while bathing in a waterfall at Marottichal in this district on Thursday.

The deceased were natives of nearby Chengaloor, police said.

The incident occurred when the duo arrived at the waterfall to bathe, along with another friend.

However, the third person in the group did not enter the waterfall as he does not know how to swim, they said.

The bodies were fished out from a low-lying area nearby, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022