Two youth meet watery grave in Kerala

Two youths drowned while bathing in a waterfall at Marottichal in this district on Thursday.

The deceased were natives of nearby Chengaloor, police said.

The incident occurred when the duo arrived at the waterfall to bathe, along with another friend.

However, the third person in the group did not enter the waterfall as he does not know how to swim, they said.

The bodies were fished out from a low-lying area nearby, they added.

