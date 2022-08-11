Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on August 11 (Thursday):Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on August 11

Here are some important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday: * Observing that freebies and social welfare schemes are two different things, the Supreme Court on Thursday said a balance has to be struck between the economy losing money and welfare measures. It also ruled out the possibility of considering a plea for de-recognising parties for making promises to give freebies.

* An accused cannot be convicted on the ground of suspicion, no matter how strong it is, the Supreme Court said, while acquitting a man in a murder case. It added that an accused is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

* SC on Thursday warned the state football associations of ''exercising its authority'' if ousted AIFF chief and NCP leader Praful Patel attends their meetings and interferes with the administration of justice. The top court said it will intervene if any attempt is made to sabotage the hosting of the 2022 FIFA-U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

