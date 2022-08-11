2 held with 160 gram heroin in Haryana's Ambala

The police on Thursday arrested two men with 160 grams heroin from a village close to the Ambala cantonment here, officials said.

Acting on a tip off, a police team stopped a car at a check post on the Ambala-Delhi national highway, they said. During the search, police recovered 160 grams heroin from the possession of two men identified as Arvind and Vijay – both residents of Ambala Cantonment, said officials.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)