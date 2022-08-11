Left Menu

Two key lawmakers want briefing on U.S. safety probes into Tesla

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 22:03 IST
Two key lawmakers want briefing on U.S. safety probes into Tesla
  • Country:
  • United States

Two key lawmakers asked the U.S. auto safety regulator for a briefing on the agency's ongoing Tesla Inc investigations into safety concerns involving Autopilot and other advanced driver assistance systems, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters and Representative Jan Schakowsky, Democrats who chair subcommittees overseeing auto safety, said in the letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) they were raising concerns about Tesla auto safety issues after "federal investigations and recent reporting have uncovered troubling safety issues."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022