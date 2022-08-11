Two key lawmakers want briefing on U.S. safety probes into Tesla
- Country:
- United States
Two key lawmakers asked the U.S. auto safety regulator for a briefing on the agency's ongoing Tesla Inc investigations into safety concerns involving Autopilot and other advanced driver assistance systems, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
U.S. Senator Gary Peters and Representative Jan Schakowsky, Democrats who chair subcommittees overseeing auto safety, said in the letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) they were raising concerns about Tesla auto safety issues after "federal investigations and recent reporting have uncovered troubling safety issues."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Justice Department probing Trump's efforts to overturn election -Wash Post
U.S. says Biden-Xi call expected to cover Taiwan tensions, Ukraine
Yellen discusses price cap on Russian oil with UK's Zahawi - U.S. Treasury
Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his physician says and more
U.S. says Biden-Xi call expected to cover Taiwan tension, Ukraine