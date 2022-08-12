U.S. confirms search of Trump's home, asks court to unseal warrant

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed on Thursday that federal agents had searched former President Donald Trump's Florida estate to probe whether he illegally removed records from the White House as he was leaving office. Garland, the nation's top law enforcement official, said he had personally approved the decision to search Trump's home.

He said the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal a search warrant filed as part of the investigation due to "substantial public interest."

