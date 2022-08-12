Left Menu

Stalin urges Centre to get TN fishermen released from Sri Lanka

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-08-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 14:38 IST
Stalin urges Centre to get TN fishermen released from Sri Lanka
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged the Central government to prevail upon Sri Lanka to immediately release nine Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boat.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin drew the Union government's attention to the apprehension of nine Indian fishermen and their mechanised fishing boat on August 10 by the Sri Lankan Navy.

''The nine fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing on 06.08.2022 at 11 PM from Nagapattinam fishing harbour. The apprehended fishermen along with their boat have been taken to Triconmalee Naval Base, Sri Lanka,'' Stalin pointed out and furnished necessary information on them.

''I request you to kindly prevail upon the Sri Lankan government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the release of the nine Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their fishing boat at the earliest,'' Stalin urged Jaishankar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022