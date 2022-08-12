NSCN-IM to continue with 25-yr-old ceasefire deal

The NSCN-IM has said it will continue with the ceasefire agreement signed with the Centre 25 years ago even as talks for a permanent peace accord are on. The National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) has come out with a booklet on completion of 25 years of the ceasefire agreement. A political dialogue with mutual understanding is key for an amicable outcome in the larger interest of all, it said.

The ceasefire monitoring cell of the NSCN said it would ensure that the group maintains the Agreed Ceasefire Ground Rules in letter and spirit to support the political dialogue for a logical conclusion.

The government had also signed a framework agreement with the major Naga group NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire pact was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India’s Independence in 1947.

However, the final solution is yet to see the light of the day with NSCN-IM remaining firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution of the Naga people.

Besides the framework agreement with the NSCN-IM, the Centre also inked an Agreed Position with Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising of seven organisations in December 2017.

In April this year, the Centre extended the ceasefire agreement signed with other Naga groups for one more year.

