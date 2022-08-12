Left Menu

U.S. says China overreacted to Pelosi's Taiwan visit in bid to alter status quo

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 22:46 IST
U.S. says China overreacted to Pelosi's Taiwan visit in bid to alter status quo
U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Friday that China overreacted to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and used it as a pretext to try to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

Campbell told reporters in a call that the American response would be patient and effective, and that its presence and posture would "account for China's more provocative and destabilizing behavior."

