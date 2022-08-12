Tiranga shows country's honour, pride, symbol of self-respect: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal attended a public meeting at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati today as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - a national campaign to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The Minister hoisted the national flag as the crowd sang the National Anthem with great pride and passion. Floral tributes were offered at the statue of Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi after which the Sonowal led a walk with enthusiastic participation from leaders and the public alike waving the tricolour and chanting 'Vande Mataram' as patriotic fervour wafted through the air.

The lively atmosphere at the event reflected the mood of Jan Bhagidari as common people joined hands with everyone else to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence with pomp and grandeur. Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "The tricolour is our honour, our pride and our symbol of self-respect. Let us join hands under the pious contour of the Tricolour to dedicate ourselves to the service of our country. The call by our honourable Prime Minister about "Har Ghar Tiranga" has resulted in a massive people's movement. Our Prime Minister has kept the ideals of our freedom fighters as a guiding mantra as he commits himself to rebuilding our nation. Modiji is working tirelessly to make India Vishwaguru and Atmanirbhar."

"The people from all walks of life are celebrating this festival of independence in Assam under the able leadership of Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarmah. I appeal to everyone to hoist the tricolour between August 13 and 15 in their homes so as to stir up the patriotic spirit in the society," said Sonowal. This Har Ghar Tiranga event, organised at the behest of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is part of a nationwide campaign, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, whereby dignitaries are visiting around 400 places associated with freedom struggle & historical significance across India between August 11 August and 15, 2022. The event also remembered the horrors of partition as the Minister exhorted everyone to solemnly observe August 14 as Partition Horror Remembrance Day.

At the event, family members of leading freedom fighters were honoured by Sonowal. At the meeting, the ultimate sacrifice made by braveheart Kumoli Devi, braveheart Khahuli Devi, braveheart Lerela Kachari, and braveheart Tileswari Baruah at the Dhekiajuli Police Station at the peak of the Quit India Movement in 1942 were remembered. Their family members - Devicharan Neog, Kamal Naam, Jonali Boro and Uttam Baruah - were honoured. At the event, the contribution by Freedom Fighter Robiram Kalita during the Quit India movement was also remembered when in September 1942, he was arrested for collecting money for the freedom struggle in Nagaon. The grandson of the Freedom Fighter, Pranjal Kalita received the honour from the dignitaries on the occasion.

The event also remembered one of the leading leaders of the Indian Freedom Movement, Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi and Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan. The respective family members Bolin Bordoloi and Shyamanta Ram Phookan were honoured on the occasion. The family members of the freedom fighters were honoured with a Gamusa, an Eri Shawl, a Cheleng Saador, a Jaapi, a Xoraai and a National flag. Sonowal said, "We won our independence because of scores of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the country. Their sacrifice and love for the motherland is an inspiration for the people of this county. They inspire us to strengthen our country as their love for the country binds us together. With great respect, I remember those noble souls."

Espousing the need for a New India, Sonowal said, "Till 2047, when India will complete 100 years of independence, we have 25 years of Amrit Kaal. Our popular leader Modiji has laid great emphasis during this time when we must invest ourselves completely and responsibly in nation building so that India becomes an Atmanirbhar and the best country in the world." Notably, Indian citizens, on earlier occasions, were prevented from hoisting the National Flag except on a select number of occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal ended in the landmark Supreme Court judgement of January 23, 2004, declaring that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of every Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)

