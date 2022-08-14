U.S. congressional delegation to visit Taiwan from Sunday
14-08-2022
A U.S. congressional delegation will visit Taiwan from Aug. 14 to 15 to meet with senior Taiwan leaders, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan said in a statement on Sunday.
The meeting comes as part of a wider visit to the Indo-Pacific region, according to the statement.
The officials will discuss issues including U.S.-Taiwan relations and global supply chains, it added.
