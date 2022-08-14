2 groups clash over land in UP's Gonda, road gets blocked

Two groups clashed over a piece of land in Paraspur area here, briefly leading to blockage of road here on Sunday.

Police resorted to use of minor force to disperse the crowd. A case has been registered and four people have been booked, an official said.

''Some people from two communities gathered at a disputed land. An argument broke out between them and it later escalated. The police had to intervene to maintain law and order,'' Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

Meanwhile, a 'Tiranga Yatra' passing through the area had to be halted briefly as the road was occupied by the clashing parties. The rally was taken out after police swung into action, the SP said.

