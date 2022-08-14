Local CPI(M) leader hacked to death in Palakkad, CPI(M) alleges BJP role

A local CPI(M) leader was hacked to death Sunday night allegedly by bike-borne members of a gang at the Marutha road near here, police said. Kunnangadu resident Shajahan was a local committee member of the CPI(M), they said. ''We are recording statements of eyewitnesses. He was immediately taken to the hospital but could not be saved,'' a senior police official told PTI. Police said the incident happened at around 9.30 PM near the leader's house. The culprits will be arrested soon and the investigation is underway, the police said. Police have begun examining CCTV visuals from the nearby areas. Local Left leaders said he was out arranging decorations for the Independence Day celebrations Monday.

Local CPI(M) leaders alleged that the ''BJP and RSS were behind the murder''. However, the BJP district leadership in a statement denied the allegation.

