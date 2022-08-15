We need to be proud of every language in our country: PM Modi's I-Day 2022 speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Monday on the occasion of the country's 76th Independence Day called for unity among people while pointing out that sometimes the country's talent is restricted by its language barriers, urged countrymen to be proud of every language. "Sometimes our talent is restricted by language barriers. This is an example of Imperialism. We need to be proud of every language in our country. When we are connected to our roots, then only can we fly high; and when we fly high, we will provide solutions to the entire world," asserted the prime minister in his address to the nation today.

The Prime Minister said that equality is the cornerstone of India's progress. "We need to make sure that we are united through the mantra of India first. Respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth. We need to support our Nari Shakti," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's unity lies in its diversity. "We must ensure gender equality to ensure this unity... if daughters and sons are treated equally, there won't be unity. I hope we can get rid of this attitude of upper-lower, or mine-others," PM Modi said.

Stating that women in India face many challenges, PM Modi stated that Indians must pledge to rid of any attitude or action that disrespects women. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that Indians must work towards a developed country and remove any vestiges of colonialism. He added that Indians must also retain their connection with their roots while ensuring unity in diversity. PM Modi said that citizens must also carry out their duties.

In his ninth consecutive Independence Day address today, the PM urged youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the development of the nation and highlighted five pledges 'panch prans to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters by the year 2047. Beginning his address, Prime Minister Modi stated that it is a historic day for India as it takes a new path, new pledge with renewed strength.

"We have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of. By 100 years of independence, for the next 25 years we need to focus on the 5 resolves - first Viksit Bharat (Developed India), second Removing every ounce of Gulami (slavery) in us, third Work on the pride for our glorious heritage, fourth. Ensuring Unity among all, fifth. Fulfilling our fundamental Duties." The Prime Minister said, "When dreams are big, the hard work is equally strenuous. We need to be inspired by the sankalp and determination of our freedom fighters who dreamt of a free India. I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India."

The Prime Minister said that COVID-19 pandemic has been an example of this common consciousness, where citizens came together. "From supporting doctors to propelling research to taking vaccines to the remotest parts, we have stood together," he said. The Prime Minister said that the world today looks at India with pride, hope and as a problem solver. "The world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met. My understanding of the spirit of India, made me realise that for growth of New India we needed to ensure inclusive development across the nation- a vision that was held dear by Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

From the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas and Sabka Prayaas became the cornerstone of ensuring the implementation of pro-nation policies and taking development to the last mile. Ahead of his speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag amid a 21-gun salute by the indigenously developed howitzer gun, ATAGS. This was followed by a shower of flower petals from helicopters. Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited Rajghat to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the nation.

A multi-layered security cover along with Facial Recognition System cameras have been installed at each entry and exit point at the fort. Security personnel also deployed trained catchers to ensure that the premises remain monkey-free during the day. As many as 231 regular kite-flyers from the walled city area were roped in by the police to ensure a clear sky for about three hours on the morning of August 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)