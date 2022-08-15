Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 5 of family killed in house wall collapse in Kanker

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 15-08-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 12:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple and their three children were killed after a wall of their house collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, officials said.

The district has been witnessing incessant rains from the last two days.

The incident took place in the morning in Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area when the victims were sleeping in their mud house, the officials said.

After being alerted, a team of the district administration and police personnel rushed to the village on a boat as the area has been cut off from the main road due to an overflowing drain, they said.

