Left Menu

Man calls Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, threatens to kill Mukesh Ambani's family

An unidentified person on Monday made a phone call to a hospital in Mumbai and threatened to kill the family of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, a police official said. The person made three to four calls on a landline number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon area around 10.30 am, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 13:03 IST
Man calls Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, threatens to kill Mukesh Ambani's family
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified person on Monday made a phone call to a hospital in Mumbai and threatened to kill the family of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, a police official said. The person made three to four calls on a landline number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon area around 10.30 am, he said. After receiving information about the calls, the Mumbai police initiated a probe into it.

A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable, the official said. A process was on to register an FIR in this connection, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022