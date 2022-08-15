Left Menu

Putin: Russia is ready to arm its allies

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-08-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 17:49 IST
Putin: Russia is ready to arm its allies
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow values its ties with countries in Latin American, Asia and Africa and that it is ready to offer modern weapons to its allies.

"(We) are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms to armored vehicles and artillery to combat aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles," Putin said at the opening ceremony of the "Army-2022" forum near Moscow.

