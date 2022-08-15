Left Menu

Decomposed body of infant found in drain in Punjab six days after he fell in

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 15-08-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 18:03 IST
The decomposed body of a one-and-a-half years old boy was found in a drain here on Monday, six days after he fell into it, officials said.

Abhilash, the son of migrants Surjit and Manisha, fell into the drain on August 9 when he and his four-year-old sister were trying to cross it by walking on a narrow cemented pole.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had launched a rescue operation but could not find the boy.

The body was spotted in the drain by some people on Monday, the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bains said the body has been sent to the local civil hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the district Red Cross Society will help the family of the deceased with the cremation of the child.

He said he would also write to the state government seeking financial help for the family.

