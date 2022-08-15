Prohibitory orders in Shivamogga city over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan flex row
A row between two groups over installing flex of Hindutva icon V D Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan at Amir Ahmad Circle here, has led to tense situation in the area, forcing authorities to clamp prohibitory orders in the city, police said on Monday.Meanwhile, a person named Prem Singh in his mid twenties was allegedly stabbed by unidentified miscreants here when he was on his way home after locking the shop, and police are inquiring to ascertain whether the incident has any links with the flex row, police sources said.
- Country:
- India
A row between two groups over installing flex of Hindutva icon V D Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan at Amir Ahmad Circle here, has led to tense situation in the area, forcing authorities to clamp prohibitory orders in the city, police said on Monday.
Meanwhile, a person named Prem Singh in his mid twenties was allegedly stabbed by unidentified miscreants here when he was on his way home after locking the shop, and police are inquiring to ascertain whether the incident has any links with the flex row, police sources said. He is currently undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital.
As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, one group had tried to tie Savarkar's flex to the high mast light pole at the circle, to which the other group objected and wanted to install Tipu Sultan's flex there.
Allegedly there was an attempt by some to replace or damage the flex, police sources said, adding that this led to a tense situation in the area, as a large number of people from both sides had gathered there.
Police had to resort to a mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control and to disperse the crowd. Officials have installed the national tricolour at the place where both groups wanted to install the flex.
The BJP and other Hindu groups staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to install Savarkar's flex and action against the other group for insulting their icon.
Authorities have deployed additional forces in the area and have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in the entire city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
As Independence Day nears, volunteers urge masses to buy locally-manufactured flags and shun those made in China
Top officials review security arrangements in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations
Delhi Police new chief holds Independence Day security meet
New Delhi Police chief visits Red Fort to inspect security arrangements ahead of Independence Day
Motorola Announces Exceptional Discounts on Its Smartphone Range - Including the moto g71, moto g31, moto g60, moto g51, moto g22 and More During Flipkart’s Independence Day Sale From 6th - 10th Augus