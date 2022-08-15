Southern Naval Command celebrates 76th Independence Day at Kochi base

The Southern Naval Command celebrated the 76th Independence Day at its base in Kochi, where a ceremonial wreath was laid by Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi at the SNC War Memorial in honour of all Naval personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country in the line of duty. A wreath-laying ceremony was held to honour the soldiers and warriors who laid down their lives for the country. It has been performed at the SNC base every year on Independence day to pay tribute to the nation's bravehaerts.

The Vice Admiral also reviewed the Ceremonial Parade that was commanded by Commander T Mathew Joseph. On this occasion, the President's Colour awarded to the Southern Naval Command was also paraded. Addressing the parade, Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi conveyed his greetings to all personnel and their families on the 76th Independence Day. He highlighted the peaceful growth story of India and the Navy in the last 75 years that has earned the respect of the world's nations.

He reminded everyone of the important role of the Armed Forces in protecting the sovereignty of the nation as we march ahead to achieve the government's vision of India@100 in 2047. Earlier, during his speech, the Prime Minister talked about the vision that the country should aim for in the year 2047 which will mark 100 years of Independence. The PM laid down certain agendas that the citizens should work on.

The Commander-in-Chief implored upon all personnel to live up to the Navy's credo of "Duty, Honour, and Courage" and pay attention to aspects of professional competence, physical fitness, and mental resilience to achieve their true potential. The Commander-in-Cheif congratulated the personnel of Southern Naval Command who were awarded commendations on the occasion. All Naval ships were 'dressed overall' with various signal flags to mark the occasion. (ANI)

