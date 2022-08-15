Left Menu

Son of New Mexico murder suspect in area of killing -prosecutors

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 22:07 IST
Son of New Mexico murder suspect in area of killing -prosecutors

The son of the primary suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico was in the area of an Aug. 5 murder at the time it took place based on cellphone data, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

Shaheen Syed was in the location in Albuquerque where his father Muhammad Syed is charged with murdering Naeem Hussain on Aug. 5 shortly after the killing took place, prosecutors said in court documents. (Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Mark Porter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022